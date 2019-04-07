Zach Eflin allowed one run in seven innings to get the win.
Eflin struck out five and walked none.
He is 2-0 with a 0.75 ERA in two starts this season.
If Eflin continues to pitch at the level, it will add some much-needed depth to the Phillies starting rotation.
“If he’s pitching at this kind of level then we have one near Cy Young award winner (Aaron Nola), and the second guy is a Cy Young award winner (Jake Arrieta),” Kapler said. “If (Eflin is) pitching like he’s pitching right now, which is as good as anybody in either league, then it would mean that we have three potential Cy Young award winners.”