145 lb - Zach Wilhelm of Southern (right) and Dan Reed of Delbarton in wrestleback. Sunday March 9 2014 State Wrestling Championships at Boardwalk Hall Atlantic City. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)

Zach Wilhelm

Wilhelm won three district and one region title. He finished 5th in the state in 2014.

